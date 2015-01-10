While her daughter was singing, Kym - who was part of the winning act in the 2000 ITV reality show Popstars – was seen backstage anxiously urging the coaches to turn around on the first show in The Voice's fourth series.

And she rushed to her daughter’s side to offer emotional support when Emilie emerged off stage in tears following her failure to make it beyond the first stage.

Coach Ricky Wilson admitted that he nearly pressed the red button to make Emilie his choice but said that a “seed of doubt” prevented him from going through with it. Fellow coach Rita Ora urged Emilie not to lose heart but said that she needed to develop her act in order to “stand out among… the females in the music industry.”

Another contestant who failed to make the cut was Paul Cullinan – better known as Bungle from Rainbow (below).

The 48-year-old Cullinan, the last of several men to don the brown bear suit on the hit children's show, delivered a rousing performance of the Mack Rice-penned Wilson Picket hit Mustang Sally which had the cheering crowd on their feet.

However his routine failed to impress the coaches, none of whom turned round.

Still, at least he made coach Ricky Wilson's day. The Kaiser Chiefs' frontman was the only one of the judges to know what Rainbow was and he showed it by delivering a very good impression of George from the show.

Perhaps, as Cullinan himself admitted tonight, he should have sung the Rainbow theme tune.

The Voice airs on BBC1 on Saturday nights at 7pm