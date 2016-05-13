That gives those of you who are super eager to see them two options: Watch the whole show (with us on Twitter, obviously) or set yourself an alarm/reminder to switch over after 9pm BST. We've worked that one out based on the fact that each song can be a maximum of three minutes long (so 20 x 3 = 60 minutes).

The full running order for the final reveals that Belgium's answer to Fleur East will open the whole show, while hot favourites Israel and Australia (singer Dami Im got a standing ovation in the auditorium) will perform 7th and 13th respectively. The draws could be tough for them, though, given that only one act has won the competition from a performance that early on in the final in the past 13 years.

Another favourite for the win, Russia, has been drawn to perform in the much more favourable 18th place, while all eyes will be on Ukraine (21st), whose 1944 proved a massive hit both in the Eurovision Press Room and in the arena. And you can't rule out Malta (performing 22nd) either.

More like this

Performers in the second half of the show traditionally stand a far better chance of winning, y'see. Does that mean our Joe & Jake could be in with a chance?

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday 14th May from 8pm