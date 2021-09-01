Jay Blades says next series of The Repair Shop will bring in new experts
Fans can expect to see some new faces in the Repair Shop workshop this year.
The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades has said that fans can expect to see a few new experts in the show’s famous barn this year.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of his new show Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop, Blades said that there’ll be a few new faces joining The Repair Shop cast on the upcoming series.
“We’ve got new experts and new challenges for not only the new experts but the old experts as well,” he said.
“I think, for me, The Repair Shop is kind of like this evolving Repair Shop that needs to bring in new blood. I’m not saying I’m getting rid of the old experts, but I’m saying I love to bring in new ones.”
The TV presenter went on to tease the series to come, revealing that the cast and crew gave “65 per cent more” for the upcoming episodes.
“What I do every year is I ask the crew in front and behind the camera is, ‘Can you five me 50 per cent more?’ Luckily, they’ve been able to give me about 65 per cent more for this new series. It is amazing. Just wait till you see it.
“If you think it’s good now, we’ve got it even better. Even I’m blown away by what I’ve seen come into the barn. It’s just like, ‘Are you joking?’
“And then we push the experts as well. We say, ‘Right, you’ve done that before – how about trying this?’ ‘Ooh I’ve never done that.’ ‘Well, give it a go!’ So yeah, you’re going to see a lot more.”
Blades recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that the new series of The Repair Shop would arrive on BBC One in the autumn.