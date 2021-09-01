Jay Blades says next series of The Repair Shop will bring in new experts

The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades has said that fans can expect to see a few new experts in the show’s famous barn this year.

Advertisement

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview ahead of his new show Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop, Blades said that there’ll be a few new faces joining The Repair Shop cast on the upcoming series.

“We’ve got new experts and new challenges for not only the new experts but the old experts as well,” he said.

“I think, for me, The Repair Shop is kind of like this evolving Repair Shop that needs to bring in new blood. I’m not saying I’m getting rid of the old experts, but I’m saying I love to bring in new ones.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The TV presenter went on to tease the series to come, revealing that the cast and crew gave “65 per cent more” for the upcoming episodes.

“What I do every year is I ask the crew in front and behind the camera is, ‘Can you five me 50 per cent more?’ Luckily, they’ve been able to give me about 65 per cent more for this new series. It is amazing. Just wait till you see it.

“If you think it’s good now, we’ve got it even better. Even I’m blown away by what I’ve seen come into the barn. It’s just like, ‘Are you joking?’

“And then we push the experts as well. We say, ‘Right, you’ve done that before – how about trying this?’ ‘Ooh I’ve never done that.’ ‘Well, give it a go!’ So yeah, you’re going to see a lot more.”

Advertisement

Blades recently revealed to RadioTimes.com that the new series of The Repair Shop would arrive on BBC One in the autumn.

Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC Two. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.