Jay Blades reveals a new series of The Repair Shop will be arriving in autumn

It’s been a while since new episodes of The Repair Shop have arrived on our screens, but there’s now some good news for fans of the BBC One show – the new series is premiering later this year, according to Jay Blades.

The Repair Shop host told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that viewers can expect the hit show to return in autumn 2021, saying: “I believe it’s later on in the year.

“It should be the autumn time, about the time when we we start to need a little bit of comforting. You know, when the weather starts changing, and we’re a little bit groggy? We bring The Repair Shop out to give that lovely hug.”

He added that there will be a few more experts joining the Repair Shop team for the new series.

“We’ve got new experts and we’ve got new challenges for not only the new experts but the old experts as well.

“I think, for me, The Repair Shop is kind of enrolled in that need to bring in new blood and I’m on the outskirts, like in the real world, I’m very keen about apprentices and just keeping this whole craft going.

“I’m not saying I’m getting rid of the old experts, but I’m saying I love to bring in new ones.”

Blades recently launched a brand new carpentry show for BBC Two – Jay’s Yorkshire Workshop – in which he makes hand-crafted furniture for the local heroes of Bradford with help from expert craftspeople and woodworking apprentices.

Jay's Yorkshire Workshop airs Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC Two.