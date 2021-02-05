ITV’s The Real Games is a new Olympic-themed event show which will feature celebrities going head to head in a range of sporting challenges that they will be trained and coached in, in a bid to be crowned champion.

Holly Willoughby and Freddie Flintoff with host the show which according to ITV, will see a dozen familiar faces pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached, trained and then to compete in the hope of coming top of the medals table and being crowned winner of the competition.

The show aims to coincide with the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, which were postponed last year in the wake of the global pandemic.

The Real Games will also see former professional footballer and television presenter Alex Scott as trackside reporter and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara as commentator.

Holly Willoughby said: “I’m really excited to be presenting The Real Games with Freddie and the rest of the team. I can’t wait to watch our celebrity competitors go head-to-head.”

Freddie Flintoff, added: “This is going to be a brilliant week of TV. Our celeb competitors will need to be at the top of their game to be in with a chance of topping the medals table.”

When is The Real Games on TV?

ITV’s The Real Games was announced in 2o20, and is expected to air later this year.

Who are the hosts of The Real Games?

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby will co-host The Real Games with former cricketer-turned-presenter Freddie Flintoff.

Former footballer and Strictly star Alex Scott will act as the show’s trackside reporter, and former professional football player and presenter Chris Kamara will be the commentator.

What is The Real Games?

ITV’s The Real Games is an Olympic-themed event show which will feature celebrities being pulled out of their comfort zones to be coached, trained and then to compete in the hope of coming top of the medals table and being crowned winner of the competition.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, ITV says the show will follow six male and six female competitors as they battle it out in the athletics arena, the swimming pool and gymnasium. Each will put their sporting prowess to the test in events, from the 100-meter sprint to doubles diving, racking up points on the medals table.

They added: “As well as live coverage of the events, each episode will feature the celebrities’ preparation, their gruelling training programme leading up to the competition as they aim to reach their peak physical condition. As the medals table takes shape with each episode, the series will culminate in an exhilarating final show in which the overall winner will be crowned.”

It’s believed that the show will coincide with the summer 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, which were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

“Obviously 2021 is going be a big year for sport events but for entertainment in a sporting setting, look no further than the real games,” Commissioning Editor Nicola Lloyd said in a statement.

“With a host of famous faces taking part we’re expecting big names, huge events and gold medal-winning egos. We’re delighted to have Holly along with Freddie guiding us through, joined by Alex and Chris and we’ll be revealing more about the competitors in the lead up to the show. We can’t wait for the fun and games to begin.”

The Real Games will air on ITV later this year.