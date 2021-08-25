E4 announces The Real Dirty Dancing hosted by Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts

Get ready to have the time of your life as with a new show based on one of the most beloved movies in history. Celebrity couples will be teaming up to be crowned the next Baby and Johnny in The Real Dirty Dancing, which is coming to E4 early in 2022, and Keith Lemon and Ashley Roberts have both signed up for hosting duties.

Five pairs of famous faces will team up and move into a Lakeside location that will be akin to the Kellermans resort from the movie. While there, they will have to embody the characters from the movie while hiding their dancing skills and doing a variety of challenges that will get tougher as their stay goes on.

Of course, the iconic lift will come into play in this show based on the Australian version, and all eyes will be on the contestants to see if they are able to master it – or whether their partner will face a plummet into the lake as they try. As for which celebrities will be taking part, that is yet to be revealed, but the hosts and producers have been sharing their joy at being a part of the show.

Lemon is clearly over the moon to be part of the show, saying: “Dirty Dancing is such a good film and of course I’ve been Baby myself! Twice now! Once for Let’s Dance for Comic Relief and once when we did it on The Keith & Paddy Picture Show. So yeah, I was chuffed to be asked to host this show! And to be hosting with me mate Ashley! It’s gonna be so fun! Ya can tell how excited I am, look how many exclamation marks I’ve used! Can’t wait!”

And his excitement is shared by co-host Roberts who said: “I LOVE Dirty Dancing, the film literally had a huge impact on my life, and I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in this series. I’m going to be on hand to help out the celebs with their Johnny and Baby moves and look forward to being reunited with Keith. Wish me luck! It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Also talking about the exciting project is Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4, Genna Gibson. “Dirty Dancing has been bringing people together to sing and dance (and swoon over Johnny Castle) since the ’80s. We hope, like the film, that this colourful and entertaining show will get people together to watch and root for their favourite couples. I’m so excited to be bringing this format to the UK, as it’s exactly the type of large scale, glossy reality event that we’ve been looking for and that our audiences love, whether that’s watching together on E4 or bingeing on All 4. I cannot wait to see how our celebrities will cope with recreating some of the most iconic scenes in movie history!”

And Amelia Brown, the Managing Director at Thames added: “I am a huge Dirty Dancing fan so to have the opportunity to bring this show to life is a dream come true. Devotees of the film may think they could pull off Baby and Johnny’s moves, but now’s the time to put that to the test with our celebrities. Let’s see if they can bring that silver screen magic back to the dance floor, I can’t wait to get started.”

Now we just need to wait to find out who will be taking part!

The Real Dirty Dancing comes to E4 in 2022. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.