"Apparently she asked for us to do it," the pair reveal on tonight's Graham Norton Show.

"We don’t really know how it happened but can only imagine she’s called Charles and asked if he knew anyone that could do it? and he’s said, 'I’ve just met a couple of lads who’ve been following me around for a year.'"

Ant and Dec recently presented ITV documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince's Trust. But from what they have to say about filming it, we're surprised they left such a good impression on the royal family...

More like this

"We were invited to stay at [Prince Charles'] house in Scotland. It was the weirdest thing. We thought it would be a massive place and we would stay in another wing but it is a house and we stayed in rooms next to Charles.”

Their proximity to the heir apparent didn't stop the pair from having a little late-night fun, though. "We shared a butler and as we were going to bed he asked if we’d like anything else and we asked for two bottles of wine. We then got drunk with our wives but we were very conscious that Charles was down the corridor so as we got louder every now and again one of us would go, ‘Shush, he’s in bed!’ It was very bizarre."

Advertisement

The Graham Norton Show is on tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1