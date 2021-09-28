How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart in UK

Jon Stewart is returning to our TV screens after six years away with a brand new show for Apple TV Plus – The Problem with Jon Stewart.

The former Daily Show host is back to discuss the biggest issues affecting us today with this brand new current affairs series, which will feature guests who’re both causing the problem at hand and are impacted by it.

“Together, they will discuss tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward,” Apple TV Plus teases.

Read on for everything you need to know about The Problem with Jon Stewart.

How to watch The Problem with Jon Stewart

The Problem with Jon Stewart is arrive on Apple TV Plus on Thursday 30th September, with new episodes being released every other week.

If you can’t get enough of the comedian and broadcaster then you’re in luck – the show is also launching a companion podcast which will extend the conversation from each episode with the help of staff members and activists every week.

What is The Problem with Jon Stewart?

Apple

The Problem with Jon Stewart is a single-issue current affairs show in which the comedian and presenter dives deep into the issues affecting the world at large right now.

With episodes arriving on Apple TV+ every two weeks, the series sees Stewart chat to the people impacted by the issue being discussed – and those who have a hand in created the impact – to find a way forward.

The series marks Stewart’s return to TV hosting since leaving Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, which he presented for 16 years.

The Problem with Jon Stewart trailer

The Apple TV Plus show released a first-look earlier this month, teasing the comedian’s return to television and the guests he’ll be grilling, which include U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen.

The Problem with Jon Stewart arrives on Apple TV+ on Thursday 30th September. Find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide.