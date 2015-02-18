The People's Strictly contestants get a shock in first trailer
There are surprises, sequins and former Strictly Come Dancing contestants galore in a first look at the Comic Relief special
Wondering what your favourite shiny-floored entertainment show will be like without all the glam and glitz of a celebrity line-up? Well, here's your first look at The People's Strictly.
We are poised to pirouette back into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom next week but, in aid of Comic Relief, members of the British public (and Strictly super-fans) will be learning the steps instead of famous faces.
This first 20-second clip sees the six extraordinary contestants find out that they've been selected from thousands to take part in the inaugural People's Strictly – and they don't half look shocked. But then so would you if you were accosted by sequinned dancers in the supermarket, or while sweating it out at Zumba class...
It might be the civilian version but the celebrities just can't keep away. This trailer reveals former contestants Alison Hammond, Jake Wood, Russell Grant, Abbey Clancy and co popping up to lend the new recruits a hand.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xS8-afctoLk
The People's Strictly starts soon on BBC1