The move follows the BBC's former Wednesday night Lottery show, which was ditched back in 2012.

Tim Copper, Digital Director of Lotto operator Camelot, said of the switch: "As consumer habits show an unrelenting shift towards digital platforms, we're embracing these changes in players' results-checking habits – providing content that they can access at all times, across multiple different touch-points.”

"But it's also great that we can continue to provide a service to those loyal BBC1 viewers who want their lottery results available at a regular time as they enjoy their favourite BBC shows."

More like this

Advertisement

The BBC told RadioTimes.com in a statement: "The BBC is committed to broadcasting the National Lottery with results on BBC1 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays in a regular slot after the News as well as on the BBC iPlayer and online from January 2017."