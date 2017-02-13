"This is Josie, on the mike-y, Wiggy Wiggy Wiggy, can't you see," she rapped as Davina McCall made an attempt to twerk (it's not so easy in ski gear).

It was not the only comedy moment in Sunday's episode. Take a look at Kadeena Cox and Emma Parker-Bowles crawling over the finish line at the end of the Snow Cross challenge, fighting desperately for second place...

Sadly, despite Gibson's supportive rap, cycling star Wiggins has now been forced pull out of the competition with a fractured leg.

