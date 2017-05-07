The Island descends into Brexit-style chaos as storm splits the camp into Leavers and Remainers
Is this a Bear-exit?
While we battle on with Brexit here in the UK, contestants marooned in the middle of the Pacific on The Island with Bear Grylls face their own decision whether to stay or leave in Monday’s episode.
After exceptional torrential rain floods the camp and it becomes unfeasible to keep living there, an emergency call is put into the safety team requesting an en masse exit from the island.
However, not everyone is happy. Soon the contestants are divided into staunch Leavers and adamant Remainers, with each side putting forward their case.
Jager on The Island with Bear Grylls
Swap economic and bureaucratic issues for arguing over the fire going out and sleeping in a big puddle, and it’s basically the same as Brexit.
More like this
For example, this is Jager's case put forward for leaving: "I’m one million percent happy that we’ve done everything in our power to make this go,” he explains to the islanders. “You’ve got to be a realist and I’m just speaking real facts. We can’t live in this environment.”
Did he lift that from one of Boris Johnson’s speeches?
The Island with Bear Grylls airs Monday May 8 at 9pm on Channel 4.