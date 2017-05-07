However, not everyone is happy. Soon the contestants are divided into staunch Leavers and adamant Remainers, with each side putting forward their case.

Jager on The Island with Bear Grylls

Swap economic and bureaucratic issues for arguing over the fire going out and sleeping in a big puddle, and it’s basically the same as Brexit.

For example, this is Jager's case put forward for leaving: "I’m one million percent happy that we’ve done everything in our power to make this go,” he explains to the islanders. “You’ve got to be a realist and I’m just speaking real facts. We can’t live in this environment.”

Did he lift that from one of Boris Johnson’s speeches?

The Island with Bear Grylls airs Monday May 8 at 9pm on Channel 4.