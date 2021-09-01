The Hit List’s Marvin and Rochelle Humes reveal their dream guests for a celebrity special – and who definitely won’t take part
The Hist List hosts have spoken about the famous faces they want to compete on the BBC One show in the future.
BBC One’s The Hit List returns this weekend for a brand new series and while fans have a few celebrity specials to look forward to, hosts Marvin and Rochelle Humes have revealed which famous faces they’d love to see on the show in the future.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press outlets, the couple said their ultimate dream contestant would be music legend Sir Elton John.
“I’ve always said I think a great contestant would be Sir Elton John because he not many people know how up-to-date he is with his knowledge of music,” Marvin said, with Rochelle adding: “He’s all over it, isn’t he?”
Marvin continued: “I don’t know if he’s still got it but he had a radio show on Apple Music and his knowledge is unbelievable across the decades. He would be the ultimate Hit List contestant.
“Maybe Sir Tom Jones as well. I think the two of them would do really good together. We’ve got some great celeb specials coming up.”
Rochelle added: “We’ll be at an event and we’ll bump into people and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, I need to come on your show!’ They ask us, don’t they?
“Clara Amfo, Radio 1 DJ, she’s been asking me for so long and it’s funny because the DJs take it super serious and we’ve had Radio 1 DJs want to know how the other one did and for them, they feel that they have to get to that last round because their street cred is relying on it.”
However, two celebs who definitely won’t be competing on The Hit List are Rochelle and Marvin themselves, who admit that they wouldn’t put themselves together as a pair of contestants.
“Even though we’re presenters, I don’t think we would actually be a great team together,” Marvin said, before Rochelle added: “No, I’d get so stressed out with you. I would.”
“The stuff that Roch knows, I also know, the noughties, RnB. The best pairings are a dad and a son,” Marvin added.
“We’ve seen a grandparent and a granddaughter, they’re the best pairings,” Rochelle said.
Marvin continued: “You’ve got a grandad who’s across the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s and then a girl who is across the 90’s, 00’s, 10’s and 20’s.”
Last month, the BBC One show revealed the line-up of famous that’ll be competing in The Hit List’s celebrity episodes, with the likes of Shane Ritchie, Lawrence Chaney and Chris Packham taking part, while Clara Amfo, Alijaz Skorjanec and Gemma Atkinson compete in a Strictly Come Dancing special.