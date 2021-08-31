Shane Richie learns a surprising Mr Blobby fact in first look at The Hit List celebrity special

Popular music quiz The Hit List returns for its fourth series with a celebrity special this weekend – and a first-look clip shows EastEnders star Shane Richie learn a surprising fact about Mr Blobby.

After Shane and his teammate Russell Watson correctly identify Meat Loaf’s 1993 chart-topper I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), they’re tasked with guessing which song knocked it off the top spot.

Upon hearing a snippet of the song, neither Shane nor Russell have a clue what it is – with Shane lamenting that he has “literally no idea”.

But rival team Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Lady Leshurr are then quick on the buzzer to reveal the correct answer: Mr Blobby.

And the reveal prompts Shane to face the camera and say: “There are millions of people watching this show tonight that knocked Meat Loaf off the top… you should be ashamed of yourself!”

Marvin and Rochelle Humes are once again hosting the series for its fourth run, which will consist of a mix of celebrity specials and regular episodes as contestants aim to win £10,000 by naming as many correct song titles and artists as possible.

Speaking about the new series, Rochelle said: “The standard is getting higher and higher every year, the more the show is on, people are discovering that they’re actually really good at this and they want to come down and give it a go.

And Marvin added: “It’s such a great show, we’re so lucky to be a part of it. We’re such fans of the game, we get so excited when we film a new series.”

Asked about what to look out for in the new series, Rochelle revealed: “I’ve noticed it more and more, everybody just leaves their emotions on that stage.

You can’t hold back the feeling, we’ve had happy tears, but it also gets very competitive with people playing for money. After a terrible year of people losing jobs and stuff, winning £10, 000 means a lot so it was a lot more emotional this year than it has been previously.”

The Hit List returns to BBC One on Saturday 4th September at 7:15pm. Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.