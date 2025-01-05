In the first episode, the judges set the potters a salad set challenge and a surprise second task - making identical sangria jugs that must survive the bucket of doom.

So who is headed into the studio? Read on to find out more about The Great Pottery Throw Down 2025 cast.

The Great Pottery Throw Down 2025 line-up

Victor

Age: 31

Location: London, originally Hong Kong

Job: Digital product designer

Hailing from Hong Kong, Victor and his family moved to Vancouver where he completed a business degree before moving to design.

His design work is what brought Victor to London and now he spends his days designing prototype virtual reality apps.

Five years ago, Victor caught the pottery bug and has joined a local pottery community near his home.

Steve

Age: 48

Location: London, originally North Wales

Job: Animator

Steve has been a professional animator for most of his life and has won awards for his work. But outside of his work, Steve fell in love with pottery a few years ago and has a studio in his garden.

Stephen

Age: 58

Location: Birmingham, originally Nottingham

Job: IT technician

After working as a ceramic technician for 17 years, Stephen now works as an audio visual and IT technician.

Nottingham raised, Stephen is now settled in Birmingham, where he lives with his partner of 11 years. They recently bought a house and Stephen happily pots in his new garage studio.

Olivia

Age: 26

Location: Liverpool

Job: Art and design teacher

Olivia has always loved art and particularly enjoyed hand-building clay, which lead her to study ceramics at university.

She is also a keen cyclist and even cycled all the way to Glastonbury with her dad.

Natalie

Age: 41

Location: Derby

Job: Swimming and aqua aerobics instructor

Natalie studied ceramics at A-Level but it was only when she stopped dancing that she picked it up again.

Nowadays, Natalie's work is inspired by the places she has visited and the costumes she has worn in her dancing career.

Jonathan

Age: 61

Location: Scotland, originally Leeds

Job: Holiday let owner

15 years ago, Jonathan broke his neck in a bike accident and was briefly paralysed from the neck down. This life-changing injury led Jonathan to pottery as he was given clay to help his physical recuperation.

James

Age: 42

Location: Belfast

Job: Project manager

James found his passion for pottery three years ago after joining a night class with his sister-in-law.

Imy

Age: 22

Job: Model and deaf advocate

After returning home from travelling, Imy took a pottery class and became hooked. She was born deaf and less than a year ago she had a cochlear implant and loves to take out her hearing aids and get lost in the clay.

Hayley

Age: 55

Location: Suffolk

Job: Social worker

Hayley spends a lot of time in nature with her husband, who works in conversation. It's through this that Hayley gets inspiration for her pottery.

Francesca

Age: 28

Location: Bristol, originally Kenya

Job: Make-up artist

When Francesca visited her mum in India, she joined a local pottery course and her passion for clay was re-kindled. Since then, she has never looked back.

Diana

Age: 62

Location: Dorset, originally Derbyshire

Job: Retired art, design and textiles teacher

Diana was first introduced to clay as a teenager and loved it so much that she changed her study plans and took a pottery course.

After 27 years as an art, design and textiles teacher, Diana is using her retirement to indulge her hobbies.

Chris

Age: 36

Job: Military veteran

Chris spent six years in the British Army and during a deployment to Afghanistan he lost his leg in an explosion.

In the following years, Chris left the army and took up archery and was soon picked for the Invictus Games and the GB Athletic team where he met his now wife.

The Great Pottery Throw Down begins on Sunday 5th January at 7:45pm on Channel 4.

