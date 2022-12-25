On Christmas Day, four celebs will take to the wheel in a bid to impress the show's host Siobhan McSweeney and judges Keith Brymer Jones and Richard Miller.

Channel 4's The Great Pottery Throw Down will host its first-ever festive special this year.

They'll have to show off their craft skills to be within a chance of becoming the show's first-ever celebrity and festive champ.

So, who is in this year's line-up?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Great Pottery Throwdown Christmas special 2022 cast.

The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down 2022 line-up

The four celebrities taking part are James Fleet, Jenny Eclair, Sunetra Sarker and Jamie Laing.

James Fleet

Age: 70

Job: Actor

James Fleet is an English actor, who is best known for his role as Tom in the 1994 British romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral. He also played Hugo Horton in the BBC's The Vicar of Dibley.

Jenny Eclair

Age: 70

Job: Actor

Instagram: @jennyeclair1960

Jenny Eclair is an English comedian, actress and novelist. She's well known for her roles in Grumpy Old Women, which she starred in from 2004 to 2007. Between 2011 and 2012, she appeared on ITV's daytime chat show, Loose Women, as a regular panelist.

Sunetra Sarker

Age: 49

Job: Actress

Instagram: @isunetra

Sunetra Sarker is a British actress and presenter. She rose to fame as Nisha Batra in Channel 4 soap Brookside, which she appeared in from 1988 to 1990, before returning in 2000 until 2003.

Since 2017, Sarker has starred in the Channel 4's Ackley Bridge as Kaneez Paracha. She received the award for Best TV Character at the Asian Media Awards for the role.

Jamie Laing

Age: 34

Job: Reality TV star and presenter

Instagram: @jamielaing

Jamie Laing is a TV presenter, best known for appearing on E4 reality series Made in Chelsea, which he joined for the second season in 2011.

Aside from TV, Laing is the the founder of vegan confectionery brand Candy Kittens.

The Great Festive Pottery Throw Down 2022 airs on Channel 4 on Christmas Day at 7:50pm. The episode will also be available to stream on All4.

