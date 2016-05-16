Naturally, we want a high quality outcome, just as long as it doesn’t take too long to achieve it. Why sweat when there’s an app, a Google search or a “life hack” that’ll minimise the effort?

But The Great British Sewing Bee? Well, it might just be the antidote we didn’t know we needed.

This brand of Bake Off-style telly really winds down the pace. It's something to do with the jolly setting, sweeping camera angles, gentle presenting and wholesome competitors.

And while we unthinkingly reach for something new to keep us entertained when life isn’t moving quickly enough - iPads, smart phones, anything with a bright back light and a wifi connection - these eager home sewers need incredible patience and focus if they want their seams to line up and their zips to run smoothly.

You can’t be checking WhatsApp or updating your Instagram while your foot's at the pedal of a sewing machine.

That's why the Sewing Bee is a pertinent reminder that it takes concentration, thought, effort and, most importantly, time to really create something beautiful and innovative.

We might have learned to equate the word 'slow' with lazy or stupid but sometimes it's worth forgoing the life hacks and speedy shortcuts.

Go for the quick fix here and you’ll be out of the competition.

