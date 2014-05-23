The Graham Norton Show... according to Julie Andrews
Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Julie Andrews are on the show, but can anyone else sing like Mar... sorry Julie?
Tonight, actress Julie Andrews joins 22 Jump Street stars Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill on the sofa for a chat with Graham Norton.
While Julie has lent her voice to animated hits Shrek, Despicable Me and Enchanted over the last few years, she remains best-known for playing the roles of Mary Poppins and Maria in The Sound of Music.
But as she takes to the sofa, we imagine she wants to know if any of the others guests are singers...
Oh yeah, Channing is a "really good singer"
"The hills are aliiiive..."
I think I just saw my whole career flash before my eyes
A bfitt mfoore, like thissss..?
Urm, yes, well, the shrubs are probably alive at least, dear
Can you magic things out of your bag, like Mary Poppins? Maybe, like, er, I don't know, a big hat?
A big hat? What a strange request. I could give it a go
Oh, what do you know, I can!
See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1