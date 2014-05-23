But as she takes to the sofa, we imagine she wants to know if any of the others guests are singers...

Oh yeah, Channing is a "really good singer"

"The hills are aliiiive..."

I think I just saw my whole career flash before my eyes

A bfitt mfoore, like thissss..?

Urm, yes, well, the shrubs are probably alive at least, dear

Can you magic things out of your bag, like Mary Poppins? Maybe, like, er, I don't know, a big hat?

A big hat? What a strange request. I could give it a go

Oh, what do you know, I can!

See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1