GN: Now, George Clooney is on the show tonight, so you know, we better not talk about that disastrous Batman & Robin film...

GC: Woah, woah, come on now, I've apologised for that, like, a thousand times.

GN: Yes, well it's not quite enough to make us forget it, Mr Clooney. Two hours of my life I'll never get back...

GC: I found getting the DVD and just crushing it like this really helped.

SD: I think I've got the style to play Batman.

SD: I've got some ideas on updating that 'and Robin' thing too...

GC: All well and good, but you've got to get the Batman smoulder just right.

SD: Like this?

DJ: Guys, come on, you're way too late. I already had, er, a word, with the director about this.

DJ: And I don't smoulder, I dazzle...

See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1