The Graham Norton Show... according to George Clooney
With Clooney, Snoop Dogg, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and more on the sofa, we imagine how the conversation might go
Graham Norton's sofa may need to be reupholstered after the weight of talent it will carry tonight. Not only is the George Clooney on the sofa, Norton also welcomes Snoop Dogg, Hugh Laurie, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Jessica Hynes and Britt Robertson.
But before Norton gets down to the business of interviewing all of those famous faces, we have a bash at imagining what the topic of conversation will be based on sneak peek pictures from tonight's show...
GN: Now, George Clooney is on the show tonight, so you know, we better not talk about that disastrous Batman & Robin film...
GC: Woah, woah, come on now, I've apologised for that, like, a thousand times.
GN: Yes, well it's not quite enough to make us forget it, Mr Clooney. Two hours of my life I'll never get back...
GC: I found getting the DVD and just crushing it like this really helped.
SD: I think I've got the style to play Batman.
SD: I've got some ideas on updating that 'and Robin' thing too...
GC: All well and good, but you've got to get the Batman smoulder just right.
SD: Like this?
DJ: Guys, come on, you're way too late. I already had, er, a word, with the director about this.
DJ: And I don't smoulder, I dazzle...
See The Graham Norton Show tonight at 10:35pm on BBC1