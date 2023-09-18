It is now being replaced by a new show, titled Shop Smart, Save Money. Angellica Bell has joined the new show alongside previous Gadget Show hosts Ortis Deley, Georgie Barrat and Jon Bentley.

In the revamped series, viewers will see Bell and Deley bring one family each week to a country retreat and advise them on the best products to buy to help them live better.

Georgie Barrat and Jon Bentley will be on hand to check out cost-effective ways of living more sustainably, and comparing premium products to budget versions to see if and how viewers can save money.

Shop Smart, Save Money is set to begin on Friday 29th September at 7pm.

Earlier this year, Channel 5 faced backlash for renaming The Gadget Show to The Good Gadget Guide: Shop Smart, Save Money.

"While the latest series has provided popular, we acknowledge that there has been some negative feedback regarding the recent format change," a spokesperson said at the time (as per The Sun).

"We understand that change can sometimes be met with mixed reactions, and we appreciate the feedback we have received from our viewers.

"The decision to transition to The Good Gadget Guide: Shop Smart, Save Money was made to appeal to the broadest possible audience while providing valuable insights and recommendations in the realm of technology.

"The world of gadgets is constantly evolving, and we want to ensure that our content remains relevant and valuable to a broad range of viewers. Our goal is to strike a balance that appeals to a diverse audience while staying true to our commitment of providing valuable and engaging content in the world of technology."

