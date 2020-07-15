The series will consist of five hour-long episodes with a further celebrity special, which will see some well-known names and famous faces attempt to beat The Cube and win £250,000 for their chosen charity.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's head of entertainment commissioning said, “The Cube was a firm favourite with our viewers and now with a life-changing prize and the chance for players to compete in pairs the stakes are even higher.

"We look forward to more jaw dropping moments that will have viewers shouting at the TV from the edge of their seats.”

Host Phillip Schofield added, "The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher. I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

The show was consistently a ratings hit during its original nine series run between 2009 and 2015, with contestants tasked with competing a range of stressful challenges while trapped inside a four-metre square cube - with the prize fund original set at £250,000.

The original series success saw the concept sold around the world, with versions of the game show being broadcast in eleven different countries including Italy, China and Saudi Arabia, while a US pilot hosted by Neil Patrick Harris did not materialise into a full series.

