'The Cosplay Team' (they dress up as Furries) had been a Dome Disaster up until this point, and were in serious need of a victory in the remaining games.

But surely stepping from planet to planet to reach a crystal wouldn't be too much of a challenge here? Rob had three whole minutes to complete the task – what could go wrong?

Everything. Everything went wrong. And it made for one of the classic moments in Crystal Maze history. Watch the full torturous video below.

"STOP SPINNING ON THE RED PLANET"

Rob's teammates cries of support turn to despair as Rob tries to make it out of the room before the time runs out.

Inside, Rob's breathing becomes heavier, his head gets dizzier, and it almost becomes too much to bear before...

It was all too much for viewers back home.

But it wasn't over yet.

His teammates, for reasons best known to themselves, decided to hand over one of their last remaining crystals and free Rob from the Room of Shame.

Rob emerged, slightly sheepish, still wearing his safety helmet and gloves.

Good thing too, because as Richard Ayoade led them to the next Zone, this happened.

Yes, Rob tripped and fell even before reaching the game door.

The Cosplay Team finished the Maze with two measly crystals, enough for just ten seconds in the Crystal Dome.

Worst team ever? Quite possibly. Best episode of the series? Unquestionably.

The Crystal Maze continues next Friday at 8pm on Channel 4