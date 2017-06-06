The Crown and Harry Potter nominated in 2017 South Bank Sky Arts Awards
Happy Valley, David Bowie and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag are also named in the award nominations list
Happy Valley, National Treasure, The Crown, Fleabag, David Bowie and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child are among the nominees for the 2017 South Bank Sky Arts Awards.
The annual celebration of the best of British culture has revealed the full list of nominees across 10 categories including Comedy, Classical Music, Dance, Film, Literature, Opera, Pop Music, Theatre, TV Drama and Visual Arts.
Bafta rivals Happy Valley, National Treasure and The Crown will compete for Best TV Drama, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag will go up against Sky Atlantic’s Camping and BBC3's People Just Do Nothing for Best Comedy.
There's also a nomination for Black Mirror and Roots star Malachi Kirby in the Best Breakthrough category.
Olivier Award sweeper the Cursed Child sees Harry Potter (and National Treasure screenwriter Jack Thorne yet again) receiving a nod in the Theatre category alongside Yerma (starring Olivier Award winner Billie Piper) and The Shakespeare Trilogy.
David Bowie is posthumously recognised in the Best Pop category for Blackstar, which sees him nominated alongside The 1975 and Skepta.
In the Film category there are nods for Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake, Under the Shadow and American Honey.
The ceremony will take place take place on Sunday 9th July at The Savoy Hotel with South Bank Show presenter Melvyn Bragg on hosting duties.
You can watch the ceremony on Sky Arts on Wednesday 12th July.
SOUTH BANK SKY ARTS AWARDS 2017 FULL LIST OF NOMINEES
Classical Music
- Tom Coult, Spirit of the Staircase, London Sinfonietta/Martyn Brabbins
- Dunedin Consort, Monteverdi Vespers, Lammermuir Festival
- Philharmonia Orchestra, Stravinsky: Myths & Rituals
Comedy
- Camping, Sky Atlantic
- Fleabag, BBC Three
- People Just Do Nothing, BBC Three
Dance
- English National Ballet, Akram Khan’s Giselle
- Richard Alston Dance Company, An Italian in Madrid
- Northern Ballet, Jane Eyre
Film
- American Honey
- I, Daniel Blake
- Under the Shadow
Literature
- The Gustav Sonata, Rose Tremain
- The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land In Between, Hisham Matar
- Swing Time, Zadie Smith
Opera
- 4.48 Psychosis, Royal Opera House
- Nothing, Glyndebourne Youth Opera
- Wagner: Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring Cycle), Opera North
Pop Music
- The 1975, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
- David Bowie, Blackstar
- Skepta, Konnichiwa
Theatre
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre
- The Shakespeare Trilogy, Donmar at King’s Cross
- Yerma, Young Vic
TV Drama
- Happy Valley, BBC One
- National Treasure, Channel 4
- The Crown, Netflix
Visual Art
- John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea
- George Shaw: My Back to Nature
- Artangel, Inside: Artists and Writers in Reading Prison
Times Breakthrough Nominees:
Classical -Sheku Kanneh-Mason
Comedy - Kieran Hodgson
Dance - Vidya Patel
Film - Lewis MacDougall
Literature - Joseph Knox
Opera - Natalya Romaniw
Pop Music - Sampha
Theatre - Kate O’Flynn
TV Drama - Malachi Kirby
Visual Art - Rachel Kneebone
The Outstanding Achievement Award will be announced on the day of the ceremony