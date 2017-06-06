Bafta rivals Happy Valley, National Treasure and The Crown will compete for Best TV Drama, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag will go up against Sky Atlantic’s Camping and BBC3's People Just Do Nothing for Best Comedy.

There's also a nomination for Black Mirror and Roots star Malachi Kirby in the Best Breakthrough category.

Olivier Award sweeper the Cursed Child sees Harry Potter (and National Treasure screenwriter Jack Thorne yet again) receiving a nod in the Theatre category alongside Yerma (starring Olivier Award winner Billie Piper) and The Shakespeare Trilogy.

David Bowie is posthumously recognised in the Best Pop category for Blackstar, which sees him nominated alongside The 1975 and Skepta.

In the Film category there are nods for Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake, Under the Shadow and American Honey.

The ceremony will take place take place on Sunday 9th July at The Savoy Hotel with South Bank Show presenter Melvyn Bragg on hosting duties.

You can watch the ceremony on Sky Arts on Wednesday 12th July.

SOUTH BANK SKY ARTS AWARDS 2017 FULL LIST OF NOMINEES

Classical Music

Tom Coult, Spirit of the Staircase, London Sinfonietta/Martyn Brabbins

Dunedin Consort, Monteverdi Vespers, Lammermuir Festival

Philharmonia Orchestra, Stravinsky: Myths & Rituals

Comedy

Camping, Sky Atlantic

Fleabag, BBC Three

People Just Do Nothing, BBC Three

Dance

English National Ballet, Akram Khan’s Giselle

Richard Alston Dance Company, An Italian in Madrid

Northern Ballet, Jane Eyre

Film

American Honey

I, Daniel Blake

Under the Shadow

Literature

The Gustav Sonata, Rose Tremain

The Return: Fathers, Sons and the Land In Between, Hisham Matar

Swing Time, Zadie Smith

Opera

4.48 Psychosis, Royal Opera House

Nothing, Glyndebourne Youth Opera

Wagner: Der Ring des Nibelungen (The Ring Cycle), Opera North

Pop Music

The 1975, I like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

David Bowie, Blackstar

Skepta, Konnichiwa

Theatre

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Palace Theatre

The Shakespeare Trilogy, Donmar at King’s Cross

Yerma, Young Vic

TV Drama

Happy Valley, BBC One

National Treasure, Channel 4

The Crown, Netflix

Visual Art

John Akomfrah, Vertigo Sea

George Shaw: My Back to Nature

Artangel, Inside: Artists and Writers in Reading Prison

Times Breakthrough Nominees:

Classical -Sheku Kanneh-Mason

Comedy - Kieran Hodgson

Dance - Vidya Patel

Film - Lewis MacDougall

Literature - Joseph Knox

Opera - Natalya Romaniw

Pop Music - Sampha

Theatre - Kate O’Flynn

TV Drama - Malachi Kirby

Visual Art - Rachel Kneebone

The Outstanding Achievement Award will be announced on the day of the ceremony