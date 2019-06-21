It's not just The Chase that is making way for the pomp and ceremony of the Gold Cup, Queen Anne Stakes, Diamond Jubilee Stakes and other prestigious races, though – daily coverage runs from 1:30pm until 6pm, meaning other ITV daytime stalwarts including Judge Rinder and two other quiz show favourites, Tenable and Tipping Point, are also taking a break.

The good news for those who love their quizzing more than their racing? Royal Ascot finishes on Saturday, which means the ITV daytime schedules will be back to normal from next Monday.

The Chase returns to its 5pm weekday slot on ITV on Monday 24th June, with Tipping Point at 4pm