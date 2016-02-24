The Brit Awards 2016: full list of nominees
Adele, Coldplay, Little Mix and Calvin Harris are among those artists in the running for an award this year
Tonight the 02 welcomes the biggest stars in music as they nervously wait to find out if they've scooped a coveted Brit Award.
Ant and Dec are back for their third and final time hosting (they first took the job in 2001). They'll welcome another batch of famous faces to dish out the awards, the identity of whom is being kept a closely guarded secret.
This year the trophies have each been individually designed by Scottish-born fashion designer Pam Hogg for extra glamour.
But who could be taking one of these fancy awards home? Here are this year's nominees:
British Male Solo Artist
Aphex Twin
Calvin Harris
James Bay
Jamie xx
Mark Ronson
British Female Solo Artist
Adele
Amy Winehouse
Florence + the Machine
Jess Glynne
Laura Marling
British Group
Blur
Coldplay
Foals
One Direction
Years & Years
British Producer of the Year
Charlie Andrew
Mark Ronson
Mike Crossey
Tom Dalgety
British Single
Adele – Hello
Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your love
Ed Sheeran & Rudimental – Bloodstream
Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do
James Bay – Hold Back The River
Jess Glynne – Hold My Hand
Little Mix – Black Magic
Olly Murs ft. Demi Lovato – Up
Philip George – Wish You Were Mine
Years & Years – King
MasterCard British Album of the Year
Adele – 25
Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams
Florence + the Machine – How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful
James Bay – Chaos and the Calm
Jamie xx – In Colour
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
Father John Misty
Justin Bieber
Kendrick Lamar
The Weeknd
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Bjork
Courtney Barnett
Lana Del Rey
Meghan Trainor
International Group
Alabama Shakes
Eagles of Death Metal
Major Lazer
Tame Impala
U2
Plus, viewer voted awards:
British Artist Video
Adele – Hello
Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love
Ed Sheeran – Photograph
Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do
Jessie J – Flashlight
Little Mix – Black Magic
Naughty Boy Ft. Beyonce & Arrow Benjamin – Runnin’ (Lose It All)
One Direction – Drag Me Down
Sam Smith – Writing’s On The Wall
Years & Years – King
British Breakthrough Act
Catfish and the Bottlemen
James Bay
Jess Glynne
Wolf Alice
Years & Years
See The Brits Awards Wednesday from 8:00pm on ITV