Tonight the 02 welcomes the biggest stars in music as they nervously wait to find out if they've scooped a coveted Brit Award.

Ant and Dec are back for their third and final time hosting (they first took the job in 2001). They'll welcome another batch of famous faces to dish out the awards, the identity of whom is being kept a closely guarded secret.

This year the trophies have each been individually designed by Scottish-born fashion designer Pam Hogg for extra glamour.

But who could be taking one of these fancy awards home? Here are this year's nominees:

British Male Solo Artist

Aphex Twin

Calvin Harris

James Bay

Jamie xx

Mark Ronson

British Female Solo Artist

Adele

Amy Winehouse

Florence + the Machine

Jess Glynne

Laura Marling

British Group

Blur

Coldplay

Foals

One Direction

Years & Years

British Producer of the Year

Charlie Andrew

Mark Ronson

Mike Crossey

Tom Dalgety

British Single

Adele – Hello

Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your love

Ed Sheeran & Rudimental – Bloodstream

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

James Bay – Hold Back The River

Jess Glynne – Hold My Hand

Little Mix – Black Magic

Olly Murs ft. Demi Lovato – Up

Philip George – Wish You Were Mine

Years & Years – King

MasterCard British Album of the Year

Adele – 25

Coldplay – A Head Full of Dreams

Florence + the Machine – How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful

James Bay – Chaos and the Calm

Jamie xx – In Colour

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

Father John Misty

Justin Bieber

Kendrick Lamar

The Weeknd

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Bjork

Courtney Barnett

Lana Del Rey

Meghan Trainor

International Group

Alabama Shakes

Eagles of Death Metal

Major Lazer

Tame Impala

U2

Plus, viewer voted awards:

British Artist Video

Adele – Hello

Calvin Harris & Disciples – How Deep Is Your Love

Ed Sheeran – Photograph

Ellie Goulding – Love Me Like You Do

Jessie J – Flashlight

Little Mix – Black Magic

Naughty Boy Ft. Beyonce & Arrow Benjamin – Runnin’ (Lose It All)

One Direction – Drag Me Down

Sam Smith – Writing’s On The Wall

Years & Years – King

British Breakthrough Act

Catfish and the Bottlemen

James Bay

Jess Glynne

Wolf Alice

Years & Years

See The Brits Awards Wednesday from 8:00pm on ITV

