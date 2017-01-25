But the net will be wider this time, because you don’t even have to be 16 to apply! You just have to be holding a lavish “coming of age” bash. And you may have to be a social media star, as the American show is only looking for the "most popular, outrageous, giltzy girls and boys".

“‘MTV cordially invites you to My Super Sweet… an extraordinary television event featuring the most important day of your life marked by the greatest of celebrations – Sweet Sixteen, Quinceanera, Debutante Ball, Debut, or any other coming of age milestone event – if it’s going to be lit, we want to know about it!” says the statement from casting company Doron Ofir, using only the finest teenage lingo.

“We want to showcase the most Instagram-enviable celebrations ever seen. Snap the sweetest and most memorable moments of your life that’ll make all your Snapchat followers comment #goals when they see just how turnt your party gets!”

Weirdly, this was also the show that gave Jennifer Lawrence her first acting gig.

The Hunger Games star and Oscar winner played “Lisa” in the promos for My Super Sweet 16 in 2005, acting the part of a brat whose party just keeps going wrong.

Jennifer proved she was still Jenny from the block back in 2013, when she collected her SAG award for Silver Linings Playbook – crediting the show with providing her first acting break.

"I want to thank MTV, I’ll explain that. When I was 14 I did an MTV promo for My Super Sweet 16,’ she said in her acceptance speech.

"I remember getting [my SAG card] in the mail and it being the best day of my entire life, because it officially made me a professional actor."

We can't wait to see the next generation of brats make fools of themselves...