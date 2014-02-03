24: Live Another Day

Jack Bauer's back after a four-year hiatus in a brand new British-themed series of 24. But as filming continues over here in the UK, eager fans have been starved of actual footage... until now. Accompanied by plenty of references for us lot across the pond – Union Jack flags, red phone boxes, the Gherkin, to name a few – a vengeful Jack (Kiefer Sutherland) was glimpsed for the first time in 24: Live Another Day's 50-second Super Bowl spot.

David Beckham for H&M

If you've got it, flaunt it. That was certainly David Beckham's philosophy when he cooked up this commercial for his range of underwear for H&M. Goldenballs paraded his muscly physique in a pair of briefs and, well, nothing else. Coming from the man who transformed his very same torso into a 10ft silver statue back in 2012, the above is hardly surprising, is it?

Muppets Most Wanted

Muppets Most Wanted's spoof spot was one of our favourites. Why? Well, to begin with it featured Tina Fey as an angry Russian, Tom Hiddleston in chains and plenty of "cray cray" Twitter posts that made us "ROLFTIPMP". We hope we don't sound quite so barmy once you've had a watch.

Budweiser – "Puppy Love"

OK, so we've watched this at least ten times already. A cute puppy is best buds with a horse. Get it? Best Buds? Touché, Budweiser...

Captain America 2: The Winter Soldier

It doesn't get more patriotic than a superhero brandishing a star-spangled shield, does it? Chris Evans's Captain America has awoken from his 70-year nap to rejoin S.H.I.E.L.D, making for an action-packed TV spot also featuring Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury... Top marks for action sequences infused with overly-dramatic music.

Jaguar: British Villains 'Rendezvous'

#GoodToBeBad was the theme of the Jaguar Super Bowl plug, offering viewers yet another glimpse of Tom Hiddleston joined by Ben Kingsley and Mark Strong as they ponder why all Hollywood villains are played by Brits. Playing on the brand's British heritage and directed by Bafta-winner Tom Hooper (The King's Speech, Les Misérables), this spot had megabucks and plenty of Hollywood clout behind it.

Need for Speed

Aaron Paul + Dominic Cooper + plenty of fast cars. Need for Speed is already on to a winner so what better way to sell itself to a Super Bowl audience than simply plugging more of the same. What Drives You, they ask? This, they're hoping...

Bud Light

Bud Light were out to convince us all that any Average Joe could spend the night being styled by Minka Kelly, riding a lift with Don Cheadle and a lama before beating Arnold Schwarzenegger in a spontaneous ping pong duel. The point? Hmm, that's not exactly clear but it's a fun watch nevertheless.

The Seinfeld reunion

After weeks of hype and tantalising hints from Jerry Seinfeld, the long-awaited Seinfeld reunion turned out to be... a Super Bowl commercial for his web series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. A bit of a letdown for many over-excited fans, although the new footage does feature Jerry and co-star Jason Alexander (who played George Costanza) reuniting at Tom's Restaurant – and make sure you keep your eyes peeled for another familiar face...

Newcastle Brown Ale featuring Anna Kendrick

This spoof Super Bowl commercial had Twilight's Anna Kendrick mouthing off about the big gig with Newcastle Brown Ale she would have got if the company had been able to muster the millions. In the Tyneside tipple's If We Made It campaign, the Pitch Perfect star laments the enormous paycheck that could have been in a behind-the-scenes look at "The Mega Huge Football Game Advert Newcastle Brown Ale Almost Made". Enjoy.

