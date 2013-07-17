The Apprentice: see Leah and Luisa’s original auditions
Lord Sugar’s final two candidates came into the process with a heck of a lot of confidence. Here’s what they had to say at the start of the series…
Granted, both Luisa Zissman and Leah Totton have made it into the final, so their over-zealous claims of “having everything” and being “brilliant business minds” don’t jar as much now we know they can actually pull it out of the bag.
But, there’s still definitely something cringey about hearing Luisa and Leah’s self-assesment of their business (and glamour) credentials.
From how they think they look, to how they move people out of their way to get what they want, these ladies weren't shy of singing their own praises...
Luisa “I think I’ve just got it generally” Zissman
Leah “I’m a blue sky thinker” Totton