Granted, both Luisa Zissman and Leah Totton have made it into the final, so their over-zealous claims of “having everything” and being “brilliant business minds” don’t jar as much now we know they can actually pull it out of the bag.

But, there’s still definitely something cringey about hearing Luisa and Leah’s self-assesment of their business (and glamour) credentials.