With categories including the likes of EastEnders or Coronation Street to Dolly Parton or Barbie and everything in between, the contestants and viewers at home are in for a treat.

"We had so much fun filming The Answer Run earlier this year and the contestants across each episode were brilliant," said Manford. "I can't wait for audiences to see it on screen this month and play along themselves at home."

So, how does The Answer Run work and how can you play along at home? Read on for the rules of BBC One's new quiz show below.

What is The Answer Run? Rules explained

The Answer Run. BBC Studios / Alan Peebles

The aim of the game is simple, contestants are given the answers to a question and all they need to do is take a 50/50 guess at which one is right! But let's explain further.

In each episode, three pairs of contestants will compete by swiping their way through general knowledge questions in the hopes of taking home a cash prize.

The contestants are then given two answers, with the question fitting one of them and they have to guess which question it belongs to.

The final pair standing will face The Final Run, with the hopes of taking home the money they've generated throughout the episode.

In a Q&A with the BBC ahead of the show's launch, host Jason Manford explained how the game works further.

"It's such a really simple format, which is what makes it perfect for those at home to play along with," he said.

"There's two answers in each category then the question is asked and the players have to decide which answer to go with. For example if the answers were Birds or Bees, the question could be... 'The famous emblem of the city of Manchester is?'... Obviously it's a bee!"

The Answer Run airs from Monday 19th August at 4:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

