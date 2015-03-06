The message was clear: many of these artists wouldn't have been played on Radio 1 if it weren't for Zane's show.

Mark Ronson posted a long message of thanks on his Instagram profile to the 41-year-old New Zealander, saying that Zane was "a lot of the reason that I probably have a career."

Zane Lowe's last show on radio 1 today. I wouldn't be where I am without him and his support, good luck with everything man, and thank you x

— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 5, 2015

Lowe has been at BBC Radio 1 since 2003. Annie Mac will take over his evening slot from 9 March, with Lowe moving to Los Angeles to work in a new, as-yet undisclosed role at Apple.