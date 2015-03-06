#ThanksZane – Coldplay, Adele, Biffy Clyro and many, many more owe their careers to Zane Lowe
Bands and musicians pay tribute to Zane Lowe during his final show on Radio 1
Adele, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, The Killers, Kasabian, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, Ellie Goulding... the list of artists who have Zane Lowe to thank for their careers is very, very long.
Bands and musicians took to Twitter and Instagram to praise the DJ during his final ever show for BBC Radio 1 before his big move to the Big Apple (the tech firm, not New York).
The message was clear: many of these artists wouldn't have been played on Radio 1 if it weren't for Zane's show.
Mark Ronson posted a long message of thanks on his Instagram profile to the 41-year-old New Zealander, saying that Zane was "a lot of the reason that I probably have a career."
Zane Lowe's last show on radio 1 today. I wouldn't be where I am without him and his support, good luck with everything man, and thank you x
— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) March 5, 2015
Lowe has been at BBC Radio 1 since 2003. Annie Mac will take over his evening slot from 9 March, with Lowe moving to Los Angeles to work in a new, as-yet undisclosed role at Apple.