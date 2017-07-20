And although it won’t feature Steps’ synchronised dance moves or All About Eve’s glorious lip-syncing, the unnamed show will give a platform for “the biggest UK and international music stars”, and will mix comedy sketches with live performances.

James Corden hasn't said whether he'd front the half-hour shows when they air in the autumn, with the presenter(s) not yet confirmed. Could Top of the Pops’ Fearne Cotton and Reggie Yates reunite for the project?

Gabe Turner, partner at Fulwell 73 said: “The BBC’s heritage in creating and broadcasting world class music TV is second to none – their classic music shows were a big part of our childhoods growing up as fans devouring everything pop culture.” “The range of genres and different styles that people are listening to now is more diverse than ever before, and it’s a great time to be making a show that gives a mainstream TV platform to the most exciting stuff out there.”

Advertisement

Bob Shennan, Director of BBC Radio and Music said,: “The BBC is the biggest music broadcaster in the UK and we are always looking for new ways to bring music to our audiences. This series will be a fantastic opportunity to showcase the biggest and best UK and international bands and artists and we’re looking forward to working with one of the world’s most innovative and creative TV production companies.”