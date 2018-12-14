The popstar will launch edited footage from the final stop on her Reputation Stadium Tour on New Year's Eve - giving fans who failed to nab the pricey tickets a chance to finally see the star in action.

Netflix released a melodramatic trailer on their See What's Next Twitter account, which features a voice-over from Swift which broadly touches upon the ups and downs of the last few years in her life, which have included a public feud with Kanye West.

"When she fell, she fell apart," she says. "When she finally rose, she rose slowly. She heard echoes of new words. Without your past, you could never have arrived here".

Check it out below.

The seven-month long tour kicked off in Arizona in May and featured stops in London, Manchester and Dublin.

Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour will be released on Netflix on Monday 31st December