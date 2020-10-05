On the topic of how far some contestants will go to win a challenge, Davies said: "There's always at least one occasion during a series where we can't believe that someone's done the thing they've done. In the most recent series we did, someone genuinely left me speechless."

His co-host and the show's creator Horne added: "Yeah – with a life-changing thing that's happened."

The Taskmaster line-up for the upcoming episodes includes This Country's Daisy May Cooper, Benidorm’s Johnny Vegas, IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, Two Weeks to Live’s Mawaan Rizwan and comedian Richard Herring compete for the Taskmaster crown, although Davies did not reveal who it was that left him dumbstruck.

He continued: "Also, as comedians, the thing that they hold on to is that they’ve spent a long time finding their comic voice and are very in control of the persona that they offer up, yet they just can’t do that in Taskmaster."

"And the results are always delightful. The person I always cite is David Baddiel. You think of him as being quite a lofty academic, but he gets dropped into Taskmaster, and the man’s a buffoon."

Horne added: "It's almost always the higher the degree, the worse they are. Katherine Parkinson has got a classics degree from Cambridge yet is an idiot – in the best possible way."

The panel show, which challenges various comedians to complete a series of bizarre tasks in a bid to impress Taskmaster Davies, has seen a number of hilarious moments over the last five years, from Josh Widdicombe tattooing Davies' name on his foot for one task in the first series, to Joe Wilkinson gifting the Mayor of Chesham 42 Calippos in season two.

Taskmaster recently moved to Channel 4, after nine series at Dave, although Davies told RadioTimes.com in February that "it'll be very much the same show".

Series 10 of Taskmaster begins on Channel 4 on Thursday 15th October. If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.