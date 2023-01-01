Greg Davies and his sidekick Little Alex Horne will be joined by five celebs from entirely different and diverse spheres of entertainment to compete in the name of Hogmanay.

The Taskmaster crew will be back on our screens tonight for a New Year's special.

They'll be applying their skill, nerve, and grit to complete a series of intriguing challenges in the hope of laying claim to the special trophy of Greg’s Golden Eyebrows.

So, who will be facing the Taskmaster this festive season?

Read on for everything you need to know about Taskmaster's New Year Treat line-up.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat 2022 line-up

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg. Getty Images

Instagram: @ameliadimz

Chicken Shop Date star Amelia Dimoldenberg will be taking on the Taskmaster this December.

Amelia is a journalist, comedian and YouTuber. She created the web series Chicken Shop Date, in which she interviews grime artists, YouTubers and Premier League footballers in fried chicken restaurants.

Carol Vorderman

Carol Vorderman. Getty Images

Instagram: @carolvorders

TV presenter Carol Vorderman is another of the contestants in the line-up. She's best known for appearing on the game show Countdown for 26 years, from 1982 until 2008.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Greg James

Greg James. Getty Images

Instagram: @greg_james

Presenter and writer Greg James is one of the five contestants taking on the Taskmaster this December.

He is the host of BBC Radio 1's breakfast show, co-presenter on the cricket podcast Tailenders alongside Felix White and Jimmy Anderson, and writer of the Kid Normal book series alongside Chris Smith.

Sir Mo Farah

Sir Mo Farah. Getty Images

Instagram: @gomofarah

Four-time Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah will be showing off his skills for the New Year's special.

Sir Mohamed Muktar Jama Farah CBE OLY is a British long-distance runner. His 10 global championship gold medals make him the most successful male track distance runner ever, and he is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.

Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem

Self Esteem. Getty Images

Instagram: @selfesteemselfesteem

Rebecca Lucy Taylor, better known as Self Esteem, is an English singer-songwriter who is best known by her stage name. The inspiration for her name comes from the evolution of her confidence during her early 20s.

Taskmaster's New Year Treat will air at 9pm on 1st January on Channel 4.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.