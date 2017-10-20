So, as well as the traditional online video entries, auditionees can now bid for a place at one of the show's talent team auditions by sending a video message, link to a YouTube clip or an existing video to BGT’s WhatsApp.

Video entries must be sent to BGT’s number, 07880 394428, by 23:59 BST on 31st December 2017 and the video must be less than five minutes long. Successful applicants could then be headed for the judges’ auditions in 2018.

As always, the show is open people of all ages with any kind of talent – no matter how weird and wonderful. From magicians to comedians and acrobats to singers, all sorts of performers can apply.

"We’re excited to open up this year’s BGT auditions to WhatsApp as one of the many ways hopefuls can now apply to audition for our next series," said the show's executive producer, Charlie Irwin said. "Our goal every year is to reach as many people across the country and take the auditions to them so WhatsApp is an extension of that. Get WhatsApping your talent!"

In 2016, Lance Corporal Richard Jones became the first magician to be crowned BGT winner and has since gone on to tour the UK and appear on ITV special Operation Magic.

Tokio Myers – last year's winner – is due to release his debut album, Our Generation, on Syco Music in November 2017.