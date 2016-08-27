X Factor's back and now everyone's thinking about Christmas
Goodbye iced lattes, hello eggnog
You know that big warm thing in the sky that we've seen for, cor, at least a few days in a row now? Well, forget about it again because X Factor is back tonight and that basically means it's Christmas.
You might as well start putting the tree up now.
X Factor - as well as doing all of that changing people's lives malarky - is, after all, about finding us a song that we can hear over and over and over again while we wander aimlessly from shop to shop trying to find something half decent for the mother-in-law.
The good news is it means this gem can be dug up again:
And you can just start saying Merry Christmas now
You might as well get Home Alone ready to watch later today
The fact that X Factor is back tonight on TV makes me realise how close we are until the Christmas season. How exciting ???❤️☕️
— Molly (@mollytricker_) August 27, 2016
No one would judge if you ate a mince pie while watching X Factor
Essentially you'll blink and miss September, October and November
Well, cheers to that thought.
The X Factor starts tonight at 8:00pm and continues Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV