X Factor - as well as doing all of that changing people's lives malarky - is, after all, about finding us a song that we can hear over and over and over again while we wander aimlessly from shop to shop trying to find something half decent for the mother-in-law.

The good news is it means this gem can be dug up again:

And you can just start saying Merry Christmas now

You might as well get Home Alone ready to watch later today

The fact that X Factor is back tonight on TV makes me realise how close we are until the Christmas season. How exciting ???❤️☕️ — Molly (@mollytricker_) August 27, 2016

No one would judge if you ate a mince pie while watching X Factor

Essentially you'll blink and miss September, October and November

Well, cheers to that thought.

The X Factor starts tonight at 8:00pm and continues Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV