X Factor viewers are curious about Nicole Scherzinger's new accent
The former Pussycat Doll seemed to adopt a Hispanic twang in honour of Viva Latino week
It was Viva Latino week on the X Factor Live shows this past weekend, and some viewers felt that judge Nicole Scherzinger got a little TOO into it.
Tons of X Factor fans took to Twitter to question why it seemed as if the former Pussycat Doll – who was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and raised in Louisville, Kentucky – had suddenly developed a Spanish affectation to her accent.
It wasn't the only aspect of Scherzinger's appearance on last night's X Factor that had viewers talking. Many also noticed that she had put on a poppy – which all of the contestants, and her fellow judges were sporting in remembrance of those who have given their lives in the armed forces – during the ad breaks, after appearing poppy-less at the beginning of the show. The wonders of live TV, folks.
Nicole then explained to a fan on Twitter that her poppy had fallen off as she ran onstage at the beginning of the show. So that's one mystery solved...
The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV