X Factor to throw Louis Walsh a party as auditions return to Dublin
There's going to be a green carpet, people
The X Factor is heading to Dublin tomorrow so of course they're throwing a huge party for Irish judge Louis Walsh.
There's going to be a green carpet and everything. Don't say they don't do anything for you now that you're back, eh, Louis?
It's been a while since X Factor judges' auditions were held in Dublin. The last time they headed to the Emerald Isle was in 2010 – although that went rather well given that they found Niall Horan...
Yep, Niall Horan of One Direction fame. No pressure Dublin, but if you could just produce a couple more Nialls that'd be fantastic.
We're told there's more to expect beyond the green carpet so keep your eyes peeled for some genuine Louis Walsh excitement...
More like this
The X Factor returns to ITV later this year