It's been a while since X Factor judges' auditions were held in Dublin. The last time they headed to the Emerald Isle was in 2010 – although that went rather well given that they found Niall Horan...

Yep, Niall Horan of One Direction fame. No pressure Dublin, but if you could just produce a couple more Nialls that'd be fantastic.

We're told there's more to expect beyond the green carpet so keep your eyes peeled for some genuine Louis Walsh excitement...

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year