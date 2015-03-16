As the studio audience began to boo Kills, her husband Moon, a New Zealand-born singer-songwriter and producer, compared Irvine to Psycho killer Norman Bates, saying “to me it just feels a little bit cheap and absurd. It’s like Norman Bates dressing up in his mother’s clothing. It’s just a little bit creepy and I feel like you’re gonna stitch someone’s skin to your face and then kill everybody in the audience.”

Kills’ fellow judge and Brit Melanie Blatt, formerly of girl band All Saints, stepped in to defend Irvine, telling him "I don't think many people have believed in you in your life but I believe in you... please don't listen to her".

Later that night, Blatt responded to an Instagram message from Kills thanking fans for supporting her "passionate opinions" with the following Twitter post.

More like this

Kills' and Moon's sacking was announced on Monday in a statement from Mark Weldon, chief executive of New Zealand broadcaster MediaWorks, which owns channel TV3 on which The X Factor New Zealand airs.

Weldon described the judges' comments as "destructive tirades" and “completely unacceptable”.

“While the judges on X Factor are expected to provide critiques of the performances, we will not tolerate such destructive tirades from any of the judges,” said Weldon. “Contestants put their all into this competition and they should expect to receive feedback and criticism that is professional and constructive.

"We no longer have confidence that Kills and Moon are the right people to perform the role of X Factor judges and they will leave the show, effective immediately.”

Watch the incident here:

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1UA4ZfvNmz0