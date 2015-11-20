Stock up on tissues, this weekend is set to be a tear-jerker as the final seven take to the stage to sing songs about love and heartbreak.

From Mariah Carey to The Beatles here's what the singers are hoping will see the safely through this weekend's last double elimination...

Cheryl's Groups

4th Impact will be performing Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera

Reggie n Bollie are singing Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon mashed up with Dangerous Love by Fuse ODG

Rita's Girls

Lauren Murray will perform We Belong Together by Mariah Carey

Louisa Johnson will sing Let It Go by James Bay

Simon's Overs

Anton Stephans is singing One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men

Nick's Boys

Ché Chesterman will perform Yesterday by The Beatles

Mason Noise will sing Jealous by Nick Jonas

See The X Factor this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV

