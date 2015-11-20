X Factor love and heartbreak song choices revealed
This weekend's X Factor is set to be an emotional one as the final seven perform songs about the pain of love and heartbreak
Stock up on tissues, this weekend is set to be a tear-jerker as the final seven take to the stage to sing songs about love and heartbreak.
From Mariah Carey to The Beatles here's what the singers are hoping will see the safely through this weekend's last double elimination...
Cheryl's Groups
4th Impact will be performing Ain't No Other Man by Christina Aguilera
Reggie n Bollie are singing Shut Up And Dance by Walk The Moon mashed up with Dangerous Love by Fuse ODG
Rita's Girls
Lauren Murray will perform We Belong Together by Mariah Carey
Louisa Johnson will sing Let It Go by James Bay
Simon's Overs
Anton Stephans is singing One Sweet Day by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men
Nick's Boys
Ché Chesterman will perform Yesterday by The Beatles
Mason Noise will sing Jealous by Nick Jonas
