When asked by a fellow contestant backstage what performing experience she has, the 26-year-old florist replies: “Not much. I sing at my flower stall and that’s about it!”

And after being quizzed on stage by X Factor judges Ayda Field and Robbie Williams, Boon claims she has sung “nowhere really”.

But while Boon may not have much experience of performing in front of an audience the size of The X Factor's, a little digging reveals that she actually stars in a rather slick music video for a song called Living My Life, under the name English Rose.

The video is produced by UKOVERSTOOD, a channel that works with "independent entertainment in the UK". The van for Boon's flower stall even appears in the video.

A second song, Crazy, has also been recorded and shot with the same channel.

Meanwhile, Boon's Instagram shows her chasing her dream in the recording studio.

