Her rousing performance got all four judges on their feet, with Simon Cowell’s mouth hanging agape as Georgia sang.

Simon is set to have his mouth left hanging open once more during the Six Chair Challenge, as Georgia puts a soulful spin of Pharrell Williams’ mega-hit, Happy.

But it’s little wonder the 20-year-old from Birmingham is just so good, having already supported an impressive range of global superstars on stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about Georgia Burgess, who’s a hot favourite to take The X Factor 2018 crown.

Who is Georgia Burgess?

Already a well-established singer, Georgia was musically trained at BOA, a sister school to the world-famous Brit School which produced the likes of Leona Lewis, Jessie J and Adele.

Not only that, Georgia has also showcased her skills as the support act for a series of internationally renowned artists, from Little Mix and Clean Bandit to Dua Lipa.

Her efforts in a different singing competition also saw Georgia open a show for Ed Sheeran.

In addition to playing warm-up gigs for big name stars, Georgia herself became a headline act after performing at a range of ‘Miss England’ events around the country.

She's even set to have a crack at making it across the pond, reportedly “in talks” with several major record labels in the US.

A statement on her website reads, “Georgia is currently in discussions with several major record labels in the USA and is fortunate to have some of the best producers and songwriters in the States working alongside her on her original material.”

Crikey, with this glittering career behind her, it’s little wonder Georgia is being touted as an X Factor favourite.

Oh, and it seems Georgia is more than willing to fight to be claimed this year’s X Factor winner: she has a black belt in karate.

Simon Cowell better be careful…

Georgia Burgess – key facts

Georgia Burgess, X Factor (Thames/Syco)

Age: 20

From: Birmingham

Instagram: imgeorgiamusic

Twitter: @imgeorgiamusic

X Factor continues Saturday at 8:35pm on ITV