Well, you can be the judge of that tonight at 8pm when these auditionees step onto that silver 'X' for Simon, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

Here's what you can expect from Saturday night:

Tracy Leanne Jefford, 34, Middlesex

Tracy originally auditioned for The X Factor back in 2006, and even made it to Bootcamp with Simon Cowell. "I was a different person then," she tells the judges now. "I’ve lost five and a half stone in weight, I never had no confidence [back then]."

More like this

Now she's back and sings The Shirelles' Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow in her closed-room audition. Will she get any yeses this year? And if so, will she make it further than Bootcamp?

Amrick Channa, 44, Kent

According to his Twitter page, Amrick is not only an official face of Sainsbury’s (seriously - he's not joking) but he also auditioned for The Voice UK way back in 2014. He didn't get any turns then, but will he have better luck tonight?

John Fitzsimons, 66, Exeter

Nope, that's not Keith Richards. This is 66-year-old John Fitzsimons, who is likened to a David Bowie tribute act by Louis Walsh when he sings Space Oddity. We wouldn't bet on him getting through the auditions, but you never know with Louis...

Benji Matthews, 17, Cornwall

The college student sings If I Ain't Got You by Alicia Keys – once he gets over his nervous giggling. Will the judges think he's good enough to get to Bootcamp? Watch a preview of his performance above

Ronnie Parker, 68, Preston

When Ronnie Parker (that's with a P, not a B) comes out to sing for the judges, she doesn't want to give away how old she is. So much so that when Sharon Osbourne asks her, she instead tells them that she's going to be giving them a rendition of Simply The Best by Tina Turner. Will she be better than all the rest? Better than everyone?

Russell Jones, 25, Wales

We all know Simon Cowell loves his Disney movies. And in particular, he loves The Jungle Book. So when Russell Jones shimmies all over the place singing I Wanna Be Like You, surely at least one yes is a no brainer.

Gregor Coleman, 24, Glasgow

After initially performing Vance Joy's Riptide for the judges, Simon Cowell grinds his audition to a halt and tells him to come back later on in the day.

When Gregor returns later on to sing Stay by Rihanna, will he eventually make it through to Bootcamp?

Nicole Simpson, 22, Scotland

Nicole belts out Drake's Just Hold On after revealing that her parents said she could sing before she could talk, and that to be able to hear her songs on the radio would mean "everything" to her.

Sean and Conor Price, 17 and 15, Ireland

Irish brothers on The X Factor haven't traditionally been the watchword for quality musical performances, but siblings Sean and Conor Price might be about to change that. The students from Blessington just outside of Dublin are buskers and are hoping their rather unique and modernised version of All Along The Watchtower by Jimi Hendrix will be enough to get them through.

We already know Louis said yes and stopped listening after the word Dublin.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays at 8pm on ITV