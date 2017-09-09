Immediately the duo, who collectively call themselves Pretty Boy Karma, made us think of Justin Bieber (check out those brows), Jedward and (more worryingly) The Cheeky Girls. You'll see what we mean when you see their synchronised performance.

Anyway, the 19-year-old boys say that they plan to "go big", plan to launch their own clothing brand and generally take over the world of music.

However after their audition, Louis says they "make Jedward look like Simon and Garfunkel. Serious." Well that doesn't mean the pair won't make it through to Bootcamp. We know what sort of act Louis loves, and a sub-par John and Edward sounds right up his street!

The X Factor airs Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on ITV