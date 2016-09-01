"Len... I love him. I think I am bordering on stalker level."

If Young has to get his post-dance feedback from at least 100-meters back from the judges, we'll know why...

In fact, Goodman might want to go easy on dishing out those tens to Young. He might not cope. When he gets one of his puns, phew... someone will have to scrape him off of that dance floor. Thank goodness he got on the show before the Head Judge left, eh?

But getting starstruck over Mr Goodman may be the least of Young's problems, as he's got to work on his time keeping first.

"I think it will be remembering the technique of every dance and trying to not be late!" he said of what challenges the show will bring.

"I just want to do my best, take it week by week and work as hard as I can."

Strictly Come Dancing launches September 3rd at 6:50pm on BBC1