The Welsh legend took to social media to describe BBC executives’ behaviour as "sub-standard", revealing he was told the day before the new panel was announced that he wouldn’t be part of it. A spokesperson for the show said at the time that “no role was ever promised” and that it was the same process as other years.

“How things were handled we know wasn’t the best,” will.i.am admitted, but he insisted he wasn’t about to air any dirty laundry.

“This is a family, so for you to come into my house and say ‘Hey, show me where your dirty laundry is at…’ I can’t show people’s underwear.”

More like this

New arrival Paloma Faith, who sits in the seat exited by now X Factor judge Rita Ora, said Sir Tom Jones has got other things to focus on.

“We all also agree that Tom Jones has got other fish to fry and has been frying for his whole career and still is going to be frying. So he’s going to be fine. I don’t think Tom needs The Voice to have a career. He’s an incredible human being. He knows that, everybody here does.”

As for the new-look coaching panel, will.i.am said there’s a noticeable difference.

“We’ve never had this much electricity on the show.”

Advertisement

The Voice returns Saturday 9th January on BBC1