Guest judge Alfonso Ribeiro too struggled to hold in his emotions. "You gave me chills," he said, after pausing to collect himself. Then Tess Daly passed it over to Motsi, who broke down in tears. Bayley then rushed to give her a hug.

"This is you, you came out here and shared your journey," Shirley Ballas added. "I'm sure that every child in every children's hospital is looking at that today and has discovered that no matter what you put your mind to you can do it under extreme circumstances. You are inspiring, you give the whole nation hope."

Before he and his partner Janette took to the stage, a video clip saw him sharing his story of how he was diagnosed with non-hodgkin lynphoma at the age of seven.

A true inspiration.