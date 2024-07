But why? Well, the eight episodes of Blind Auditions are shot over the course of a week, but during filming the producers don’t know which singers are going to end up in which episodes after the editing process.

This means that all of the coaches need to wear the same clothes day in day out for continuity reasons, so that they’re not chopping in and out of multiple looks over the course of one programme.

They've always done this during the Blind Auditions on the show, even back when The Voice UK was on the BBC.

Fortunately, the coaches WILL wear new outfits for Battle Rounds (starting 8pm, 23rd February 2019, ITV)

The Voice UK is on 8pm Saturday, ITV