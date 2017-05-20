As you can see see, the balloon was bad enough... but after tucking into his rubbery main course, TanBA gets going on a dessert of razor blades.

The 44-year-old, has been a professional magician for 25 years, both horrifies and amazes the judges on BGT. But what else can the Japanese magician do?

Here he is doing some crazy hoop magic at a venue called Wonderground in Las Vegas:

And here he is doing almost the exact same routine as he performs on BGT:

And finally, here's a trick he calls 'The card in my ass'. Hmm, not sure what The Queen would quite make of that...

We don't know whether to be grossed out or totally impressed.

Britain's Got Talent airs on Saturday at 8pm on ITV.