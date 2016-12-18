Occupation: Senior Sales Executive, Technology

Lives: Essex

Follow on Twitter @sofiane_khelfa

More like this

He says: “The best survivors in the world are the people who adapt, and I’m the best at adapting. I’m like a chameleon. I adapt to anything, anywhere, anytime.”

Sofiane left his home country of Algeria aged 19, deciding to come to England with his French passport (he was born in France) to find a better life, somewhat inspired by his love of UK football teams.

Leaving his family behind, he arrived in England and taught himself English, and hasn't looked back since.

Advertisement

Sofiane works in a high-end retail store, negotiating technology sales with high profile clients. He says he has the ability to adapt, deliver and build lasting relations with people in business, but his friends would say that he can sometimes be overzealous. He believes when he gets down to business, his skills and personality will shine through.