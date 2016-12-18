Who is Sofiane Khelfa? The Apprentice 2016 candidate guide
"I’m like a chameleon. I adapt to anything, anywhere, anytime” – meet the businessman hoping to impress Lord Sugar
The Apprentice 2016 contestants: Sofiane Khelfa
Age: 32
Occupation: Senior Sales Executive, Technology
Lives: Essex
Follow on Twitter @sofiane_khelfa
He says: “The best survivors in the world are the people who adapt, and I’m the best at adapting. I’m like a chameleon. I adapt to anything, anywhere, anytime.”
Sofiane left his home country of Algeria aged 19, deciding to come to England with his French passport (he was born in France) to find a better life, somewhat inspired by his love of UK football teams.
Leaving his family behind, he arrived in England and taught himself English, and hasn't looked back since.
Sofiane works in a high-end retail store, negotiating technology sales with high profile clients. He says he has the ability to adapt, deliver and build lasting relations with people in business, but his friends would say that he can sometimes be overzealous. He believes when he gets down to business, his skills and personality will shine through.